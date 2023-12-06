Delhi L-G likely to set up committee on irregularities in 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will consider setting up a committee to look into the alleged “financial irregularities” in the 12 Delhi University colleges that are funded by the city government, according to Raj Niwas officials.

A delegation of the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) met Saxena on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him highlighting various issues, including “financial irregularities”, in these 12 colleges, an official said.

The L-G assured the delegation that he will consider setting up a committee of all stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the issues in a time-bound manner, the official said on Tuesday.

This comes days after Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday flagging “irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer” in these 12 colleges.

Earlier in the day, members of the Delhi University’s Academic Council and the Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC) submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the “irregularities” flagged by Atishi.