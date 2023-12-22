Delhi L-G launches PNG supply facility in Qutabgarh village

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena launched the first PNG facility in rural Delhi at Qutab Garh village on Thursday, informed sources from the Raj Niwas.



During the launch, Saxena announced that four more villages in Jaunti, Nizampur, Rawta and Daurala will also be provided with PNG connections within another month.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has completed their survey for the pipeline installation in 10 other villages, while preliminary works, which includes permission from concerned civic agencies in 14 villages, is ongoing.

All 29 villages are expected to have PNG connections in the next 3 months.

‘The PNG connection in the Qutub Garh is a small but valuable contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing every household with clean and green energy for cooking.

This initiative will also prevent the villagers from the hassle of getting LPG cylinders refilled or replaced and this will result in huge savings in terms of money and energy for the local village,’ mentioned Saxena.

350 households out of almost 1,000 households in the Qutub Garh village, have gotten the PNG connections.

The remaining families have submitted their applications to IGL through special camps organised in the village on Thursday.

The L-G visited the households who have received the PNG connection, while congratulating the families.

In June 2023, he held a meeting with the IGL officials and asked them to provide PNG across the 29 villages in Delhi.

The work commenced soon and the pipeline, nearly 25 kilometres pipeline from the nearest IGL Depot to Qutub Garh in less than 6 months.

The village itself has almost 7 kilometres of pipeline, claimed the Raj Niwas sources.

Additionally, during his visit to Qutub Garh, Saxena also inspected the progress of the ongoing construction of the village’s Sports Complex by the Delhi Development Authority.