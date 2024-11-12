Delhi L-G directs appointment of eligible candidates on 2,346 Home Guards posts

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the services department for immediate appointment of eligible candidates on 2,346 posts of home guards, who qualified the written and physical tests, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Enrolment of 10,285 home guards was earlier approved by the L-G in January this year with 33.33 per cent reservation for women applicants. An advertisement was issued for

filling up the vacancies in reply to which over one lakh applications were submitted.

A total of 32,551 applicants later qualified the physical measurement and efficiency test.

However, vacancies totalling 7,939 were stuck up due to two pending court cases.

The remaining 2,346 applicants who qualified the test will

not have to unduly wait for the court order to be pronounced, in view of the L-G’s direction, they said.