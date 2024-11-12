Delhi L-G approves recruitment of 1,463 healthcare workers

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday approved the recruitment of 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff, the

Raj Niwas said.

This recruitment drive of 1,463 healthcare staff, facilitated through public sector undertakings (PSU), allows hospitals to onboard essential personnel under a direct recruitment quota with relaxed recruitment rules, the statement from the L-G’s office said. The decision to recruit healthcare workers on an outsourced basis aims to bolster the city’s healthcare infrastructure and alleviate the strain on existing medical staff, it added.

This development comes in response to recommendations from the Dr S K Sarin Committee, formed after the Delhi High Court raised concerns about the city’s inadequate healthcare resources and workforce, according to the release.

The Delhi High Court, in a directive issued in February, highlighted the urgent need for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure, which it had deemed insufficient to meet the demands of a growing population.

The court mandated that the GNCTD file a status report on its plans to ensure that the medical system can keep pace with the city’s needs, particularly emphasising shortages in hospital beds and medical personnel, the statement read.

It called for substantial investments and structural reforms within government hospitals to address years of neglect and inefficiency.

Following the high court’s directive, the Dr S K Sarin Committee identified staffing shortages, especially among nursing and paramedical staff, as a major barrier to quality healthcare, the Raj Niwas said, adding that the committee recommended the immediate engagement of outsourced personnel to bridge this gap and improve patient care standards across Delhi’s healthcare facilities.