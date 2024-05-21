Delhi L-G approves long-pending promotions for senior medical officers amidst elections

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotions of 60 senior medical officers in the Delhi government-run hospitals to the post of chief medical officer, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.



These promotions had been pending since 2018.

According to the officials, the decision comes amidst the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force due to the ongoing general elections 2024. Consequently, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has been advised to adhere strictly to the prevailing MCC norms while proceeding with these promotions.

According to the Compendium of Instructions on the MCC 2024, regular recruitment, appointments, or promotions through statutory bodies like the UPSC and the state public service commissions can continue without prior clearance.

However, recruitments through non-statutory bodies require prior approval from the Election Commission.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), in its meeting held on March 8, reviewed the cases of 43 senior medical officers, considering their vigilance clearance, work and conduct certificates, and integrity certificates.

The committee found 41 officers fit for promotion to the post of the chief medical officer (CMO).

Additionally, the DPC reviewed 21 other cases and deemed 19 senior medical officers fit for promotion.

These 60 medical officers had initially been working on a contractual basis before their services were regularised following a Supreme Court order and with the approval of the then L-G, effective from December 23, 2009.

They became eligible for their first promotion under the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme after completing four years of qualifying service.