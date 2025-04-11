Delhi L-G and CM review desilting work at Najafgarh, Barapula drains

New Delhi: In a renewed push to clean the Yamuna and address waterlogging issues before the monsoon, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday jointly inspected several major drains that flow into the river. Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also joined the inspection.

The inspection covered key drains including the Wazirabad supplementary drain, Barapula drain, Sunhari Bridge drain, Kushak drain, and Najafgarh drain. These drains, which have long been a source of pollution for the Yamuna, are currently undergoing desilting using advanced machinery.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Desilting of all 22 major drains flowing into the Yamuna river is progressing expeditiously. These drains are being inspected every 15 days to ensure quality and timely work.” She emphasised the government’s commitment to ground-level monitoring, stating, “The previous government failed to comprehend the necessity of assessing the ground situation of these drains. They made decisions from air-conditioned offices, whereas our government has resolved to monitor the Yamuna cleaning efforts at the ground level.”

The CM added that the objective is not just technical cleaning, but a larger mission to restore the ecological balance of the river. “This is not merely a technical process, but a comprehensive effort to purify the Yamuna and restore its ecological equilibrium,” she said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the issue of waterlogging in Delhi extends beyond monsoon months. “This is not solely an infrastructure matter, but also pertains to public convenience and quality of life, which the government is addressing with the highest priority,” said V.K. Saxena. He added that departments have been asked to work in close coordination and transparency.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced a significant urban renewal project, a 50-acre public park in Uttam Nagar’s Vipin Garden. The site, previously encroached and neglected, will be developed on land owned by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

“This land holds immense potential for the community and has long been left in a deplorable condition. We are now committed to converting it into a lush, accessible green space,” she said. The government is also planning a riverfront development along the Sahibi River that runs through the area.

The joint inspection was attended by senior officials from MCD, PWD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, and other relevant departments, all of whom have been instructed to expedite pre-monsoon cleaning and redevelopment work. “Drain cleaning is not just a pre-monsoon formality. It is about safeguarding public health and urban infrastructure,” the CM concluded.