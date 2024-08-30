Delhi Kuki students’ organisation urge for expedited Kuki-Zo UT

NEW DELHI: Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi and NCR (KSOD&NCR) has announced plans to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar on August 31 to press for the establishment of a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo community. This call for action comes amidst escalating violence in Manipur, which the organisation deems a premeditated campaign of ethnic cleansing orchestrated by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.



In a statement, KSOD&NCR condemned the alleged atrocities committed against the Kuki-Zo community, citing a leaked audio recording as irrefutable evidence of the Manipur government’s complicity. According to the organisation, the crisis has displaced over 41,000 people, destroyed more than 200 Kuki homes, and resulted in 191 deaths, including cases of rape, murder, and mutilation of victims, including children.

Paojakhup Guite, President of the KSOD&NCR, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “The evidence from the leaked recording reveals systemic issues that need urgent attention. The Manipur government’s role in this crisis underscores the need for immediate and decisive action from the Government of India.”

The KSOD&NCR’s memorandum criticised the Manipur state government’s failure to protect the Kuki-Zo communities, accusing it of bias and systemic discrimination. The organisation claimed that weapons looted from state armories have been distributed to extremist groups, exacerbating the violence. They also expressed concern over the central government’s decision to withdraw Assam Rifles from buffer zones, arguing that their presence is crucial for maintaining peace and security.

The rally on August 31 will demand the creation of a Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people, mirroring the model of Puducherry. Guite emphasized that this demand is not merely for administrative separation but a necessary step to safeguard the rights and cultural identity of the Kuki-Zo community amid what they term “institutionalised genocide.”