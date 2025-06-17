Delhi, Korea explore green tech ties for climate action

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster Delhi’s environmental roadmap, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with a high-level delegation from the Korea Environmental Industry Association (KEIA) at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. The meeting focused on leveraging Korean innovation and expertise to support Delhi’s ambitious green initiatives through Korea’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme.

The session began with a solemn one-minute silence to honour the victims of the AI-171 plane crash on June 12, reflecting the spirit of global solidarity.

“Delhi is actively implementing Asia’s most forward-looking environmental action plan. Our collaboration with Korea can strengthen this roadmap with global expertise and innovation,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reaffirming the government’s commitment to cleaner air and

sustainable development.

Key areas of discussion included hydrogen mobility, digital pollution monitoring, upcycling, and circular economy solutions. KEIA presented a catalogue of advanced Korean environmental technologies and expressed strong interest in partnering with the Delhi Government on pilot projects and research collaborations.

“We are particularly encouraged by KEIA’s willingness to collaborate on research partnerships and knowledge sharing. Their model of government-industry-academia synergy aligns well with Delhi’s integrated approach toward green governance,” the Minister noted. The two sides also discussed the possibility of hosting a Korea, India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi to bring together stakeholders from both nations for joint environmental solutions.

The KEIA delegation praised Delhi’s leadership in areas such as EV transition, e-waste management, mandatory anti-smog gun usage, and pollution control at construction sites. They pledged long-term support for Delhi’s climate goals through institutional and technical cooperation, marking a key step in the city’s growing global partnerships for pollution control and climate resilience.