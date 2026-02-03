Delhi Khel Mahakumbh from Feb 13; govt triples sports Budget, targets 20K athletes

New Delhi: In a major push to revive sports culture in the national capital, the Delhi Government will launch ‘Delhi Khel Mahakumbh’ from February 13, a month-long multi-sport event aimed at grassroots talent development. Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Monday said the initiative would give a “new direction to sports in Delhi” and help realise the government’s vision of making the city the Sports Capital of India.



Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has given renewed priority to sports and is committed to transforming Delhi into the Sports Capital of the country.”

Taking a sharp dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, the minister alleged years of neglect and financial mismanagement in the sports sector. “Sports events were confined to closed rooms for political reasons, and Delhi’s youth were denied opportunities to compete at national and international levels,” he said.

Highlighting budgetary figures, Sood said the sports budget had seen steep cuts in previous years, from Rs 60 crore in 2021–22 to Rs.41 crore in 2022–23 and further down to Rs.26 crore in 2023–24, where it remained till 2024–25. “Our government has reversed this decline by tripling the allocation for Sports and Youth Affairs to Rs.76 crore in 2025–26,” he said.

The minister alleged that construction of playgrounds and modernisation of sports infrastructure had come to a standstill earlier due to budget cuts and strained relations with the Centre. “Long-pending liabilities were left unpaid for years. These were cleared in 2025–26 after the change in government, exposing the lack of financial discipline and long-term sports policy under the previous regime,” he added.

Sood also accused the earlier government of distancing Delhi from national sports and youth programmes. “Delhi’s participation in central initiatives remained minimal, depriving young athletes of national-level exposure. Even cash incentives for athletes were pending for nearly two years,” he said.

Announcing details of the event, Sood said Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on February 13. In its first phase, competitions will be held in seven sports, Kabaddi, Football, Athletics, Wrestling, Basketball, Volleyball and Squash, with participation from over 20,000 athletes.

The event will be organised across 16 venues, including stadiums in Bawana, Vikaspuri and Najafgarh. Attractive prize money has also been announced, with team event winners receiving up to Rs.1.75 lakh, while individual gold medallists will get Rs.11,000.

On the occasion, Sood unveiled ‘Ranveer’, the official mascot of the Mahakumbh, saying it symbolises “the energy, courage and sporting spirit of Delhi’s youth.”