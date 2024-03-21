Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana HCs await Chief Justices

According to a recent media report, three major high courts - Delhi, Jharkhand, and Punjab & Haryana - are functioning with Acting Chief Justices due to vacancies. These vacancies have arisen due to the retirement or elevation of the respective Chief Justices to the Supreme Court. Notably, Acting Chief Justice Manmohan of the Delhi High Court is due for retirement in 2024.

Punjab & Haryana has been without Chief Justice for over five months, while Delhi and Jharkhand haven’t had one for over four and two months, respectively.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended replacements for five high courts in December 2023, including Jharkhand and Punjab & Haryana. However, the Central government hasn’t notified appointments based on these Collegium recommendations yet.

Additionally, the Chief Justices of the Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand High Courts are expected to retire this year, leading to more vacancies.