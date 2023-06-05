Delhi Jal Board’s ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ gains momentum

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board is making significant progress in the cleaning of the Yamuna and generating awareness among the people of Delhi through the “Yamuna Ki Pathshala” programme. In just one year, from March 2022 to April 2023, 14,097 students actively participated in the campaign, surpassing the initial target of 400 schools set by Delhi Jal Board.



The “Yamuna Ki Pathshala” program aims to educate children about the importance of the Yamuna river and its ecological significance. Activities such as street plays, essay competitions, and painting competitions have been organised in schools, generating awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility towards the river and its conservation.

Delhi Jal Board is thrilled with the success of the program and announces the upcoming second phase. The commitment to empowering the youth and increasing public participation in the Yamuna cleanliness campaign remains at the forefront of their mission.

Four partner NGOs, Social Network India, Rural Education and Welfare Society, Ganga Devi Educational Society, and Hariyali Center for Rural Development, have been authorised by Delhi Jal Board to carry out outreach and related activities under the Yamuna Action Plan-III. These NGOs have played a vital role in the success of the

“Yamuna Ki Pathshala” program, working collaboratively to make a meaningful impact. Joint teams have visited schools across Delhi, educating children about the Yamuna River through a range of innovative activities.

Delhi Jal Board and its partner NGOs are committed to furthering the cause of Yamuna River conservation and cleaning. The success of the “Yamuna Ki Pathshala” program reinforces the importance of public participation and highlights the potential for positive change through collective action.