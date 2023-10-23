Delhi Jal Board plans to keep Yamuna toxic-foam free during Chhath Puja

New Delhi: With the backdrop of recurring toxic foam in the Yamuna river in Delhi during Chhath Puja, posing a significant environmental concern, the Delhi government is set to take swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of devotees during the festivities.



According to a Delhi government official, Somnath Bharti, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), assured that, ‘This year, devotees will not need to navigate through toxic foam while offering prayers to the Sun during Chhath Puja.’

The official revealed that, ‘The Delhi Jal Board is implementing measures to address the issue of toxic foam in the Yamuna river during Chhath Puja, with increased sewage treatment

plant capacity and reduced discharge, along with consulting the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for effective planning.’

Furthermore, the DJB has formulated a strategy to spray chemicals in the river, aiming to minimise the formation of toxic foams. Notably, a STP with a capacity to treat 56.4 crore litres of water is under construction at Okhla.

Once this plant is completed in December, DJB’s sewage treatment capacity will witness a significant boost.

Presently, Delhi operates 37 STPs, but only 14 meet the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) standards. Consequently, a mere 182.5 million gallons per day (MGD) of water are treated up to those standards.

One of the factors contributing to foam formation in the Yamuna is the release of water from the Okhla Barrage at high pressure.

In an effort to mitigate this problem, water will be released at lower pressure this year, ultimately reducing foam formation in the river.

Chhath Puja is scheduled to be celebrated from November 17 to 20 this year, and these measures from the DJB are expected to help ensure a cleaner and safer environment for the devotees and residents of Delhi.

These steps to be taken by the Delhi Jal Board aims to safeguard the environmental and public health aspects during the Chhath Puja celebrations, enhancing the overall experience for all the participants.