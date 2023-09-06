Delhi Jal Board holds high-level review meet for Yamuna cleanup

New Delhi: In a step towards cleaning the Yamuna River, a high-level review meeting headed by DJB Vice Chairman Somanath Bharti was conducted which brought together various departments, including Haryana’s Flood Department, to assess ongoing initiatives.

The focus of this review was the Najafgarh drain (Sahibi river), which is a major contributor to Yamuna pollution. DJB and collaborating agencies are undertaking multiple projects, including trapping

drains, constructing new sewage treatment plants, upgrading existing facilities, and expanding the sewer network. To ensure the targeted cleanup of the Yamuna, Bharti issued strict directives.

Sewage from areas connected to the sewer network will not flow into Najafgarh drain without proper treatment, as per the new mandate. To enforce this directive, a joint team comprising officials from DJB, MCD, PWD, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will be formed. This team will oversee the prevention of untreated sewage discharge into Najafgarh drain, a critical step in reducing Yamuna pollution.

Notably, the Najafgarh drain contributes to 67 per cent of the overall pollution in the Yamuna. Efforts are being intensified to trace and rectify sources of sewage entering this drain. The review also highlighted some unidentified sources, despite DJB’s previous efforts. A

joint inspection team, consisting of DJB, MCD, PWD, and Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials, will work together to identify these sources and connect them to sewage treatment plants.