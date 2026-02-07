Delhi Jal Board directs inspection of all construction sites after biker's death in Janakpuri

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed Jal Board engineers to visit all ongoing construction sites and take corrective measures by Saturday evening, officials said.

The directions come after a 25-year old biker, Kamal Dhyani, died on Friday morning after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area for construction work, police said.

"Site visits are ongoing, engineers have been directed to identify shortcomings and take corrective measures by evening at all ongoing construction sites," a senior DJB official said.

According to another senior government official, an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh is likely to be given to the victim family soon.

The family has alleged negligence on DJB's part and also suspects foul play in his death. Three DJB engineers have already been suspended in the matter, officials said.