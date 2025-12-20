Delhi issues over 11K challans in 24 hours

New Delhi: In a move to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has intensified its enforcement operations, issuing 11,776 challans in just 24 hours against polluting and non-compliant vehicles. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this forms part of a coordinated multi-departmental effort under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership.

Highlighting the government’s science-based approach, Sirsa said, “The government is committed to developing year-round, science-based interventions and systemic reforms to sustain clean air.” He noted that combining enforcement, dust control, waste management, and vehicle regulation has already led to a noticeable improvement in AQI levels compared to previous winters.

On-ground measures have been extensive. Municipal agencies removed 12,164.88 MT of garbage, mechanically

swept 2,068.81 km of roads, and carried out water sprinkling over 1,830 km.

Anti-smog guns covered over 5,528 km, while 160 Automated Street Guns (ASGs) were deployed at major construction sites for continuous dust suppression.