Delhi is ready to say — ‘Abki Baar, BJP Sarkar’: PM Modi in Dwarka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd at the “Viksit Dilli Sankalp Rally” held at the DDA Ground in Dwarka on Friday, making a strong pitch for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Modi declared that the people of Delhi have decisively chosen to oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and bring in a BJP-led government with a resounding mandate.

“The people of Delhi have decided—they will oust those who bring disaster (AAP) and elect a BJP government with a massive majority this time,” Modi said, reinforcing the party’s confidence in securing victory in the February 5 elections. He added that the BJP would not only transform Delhi city but also uplift its rural areas, turning them into a model for the rest of the country. With a united voice, Modi claimed, Delhi is ready to say, “Abki Baar, BJP Sarkar” (This time, a BJP government).

The rally also saw speeches from prominent Delhi BJP leaders including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogendra Chandolia. They all urged Delhi voters to pledge their support to BJP and ensure the creation of a ‘double-engine’ government that would lead to transformative change in the city. Sachdeva, addressing the gathering, criticised the 26 years of governance under the AAP and its predecessors, describing it as a period marked by corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency. He claimed that while the nation had experienced significant development over the past decade, Delhi had suffered under AAP’s leadership, pointing out numerous alleged scams and failures in the healthcare and water sectors. He also slammed AAP’s

Mohalla Clinics, labeling them “ATM machines for making money” rather than proper medical facilities.

Sehrawat took the opportunity to introduce BJP’s candidates for the upcoming election, including prominent names such as Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rajouri Garden), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), and Shweta Saini (Tilak Nagar), among others.

Yogendra Chandolia further criticized AAP’s leadership, calling the party a “corrupt, looting entity” that had failed to deliver on its promises. He emphasized that the citizens of Delhi had given AAP three chances, and now, they would no longer be deceived by false assurances.

As the rally concluded, Modi’s message was clear: Delhi was ready for change, and the BJP was poised to lead the city towards a prosperous future.

Meanwhile, AAP has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the Maha Kumbh tragedy, accusing his government of failure. The party stated, “It is tragic that a massive catastrophe has struck the Maha Kumbh, claiming hundreds of

lives due to the complete failure of BJP’s so-called ‘double-engine’ government. Yet, instead of taking responsibility, PM Modi is busy addressing rallies in Delhi.”

The AAP also hit out at Modi’s promises, claiming, “PM Modi makes grand promises, but when it comes to delivering Delhi’s rightful share, whether for the Delhi government or MCD, BJP always backs away.” They defended Delhi’s welfare model, where families benefit by ₹25,000 monthly through free electricity, water, healthcare, and education.

Accusing Modi of spreading lies, AAP stated, “Before the Gujarat Assembly elections, he made a spectacle of the seaplane project, crores were wasted, he posed for photos, and the project flopped.”

The party also pointed out, “He promised 100 smart cities, where are they?” AAP highlighted rising unemployment, saying, “Today, unemployment has hit a 45-year high. The situation is so dire that 90,000 PhD holders applied for peon jobs in Uttar Pradesh.” They concluded by dismissing Modi’s claims as “jumlas.”