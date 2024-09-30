Delhi is now known for gangsters & gang wars: Minister Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The law and order situation in Delhi has come under severe scrutiny following three shooting incidents within 24 hours, prompting urgent calls for action from local leaders. Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the deteriorating conditions, asserting that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) must prioritise public safety over political interference.



Bharadwaj highlighted that the responsibility for law and order lies with the L-G and the Union Home minister, noting that Delhi, once considered a safe city, is now notorious for gang violence and extortion. “Delhi is now known for gangsters and gang wars,” he stated, referencing the recent surge in crime that has left residents feeling unsafe.

In his official statement, Bharadwaj detailed specific incidents, including a shooting at a car showroom linked to extortion demands from a gangster, and two other violent confrontations at a hotel and a sweet shop. He emphasised that these incidents reflect a larger trend of intimidation where business owners are coerced into paying protection money. “People are scared to name gangsters,” he said, noting the prevalence of extortion calls from international numbers. Bharadwaj urged the L-G to visit one of the 209 police stations in Delhi daily to better understand the crisis at hand. He criticised the L-G for focusing on non-police matters while ignoring his fundamental duty to ensure public safety. “There is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi today,” he concluded, calling for immediate action from the authorities to restore order. The AAP’s concerns have been echoed by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who labeled the current state of law enforcement as “jungle raj,” underscoring the urgent need for effective governance to tackle the escalating violence in the Capital.