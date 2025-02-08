Delhi is India’s second most polluted city for 4th consecutive month in Jan: Report

NEW DELHI: Delhi was adjudged the second most polluted city in India for the fourth consecutive month in January, according to a report shared by an independent research organisation.

In January 2025, Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 165 micrograms per cubic metre, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national Capital improved and was classified in the “moderate” category on Friday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.3 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 156 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The maximum temperature was normal for this time of the season, while the minimum was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity fluctuated between 33-60 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for Saturday, with the predominant surface wind expected to be from the northwest direction, with a speed of less than 10 km/h during the morning hours.

Mist is expected in the morning, and the wind speed will gradually increase to 14 to 16 km/h from the northwest direction in the afternoon, it added.

According to the CREA report, 105 out of 240 cities exceeded the PM2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre in January.