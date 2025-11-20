Delhi introduces ‘7-colour bedsheet system’ in hosps to boost hygiene, reduce infections

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening hygiene practices and reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the Delhi Government on Wednesday rolled out a seven-colour bedsheet rotation system across all government hospitals. The initiative, introduced under the national Kayakalp programme, is designed to improve infection control, streamline linen management and enhance patients’ sense of safety and well-being.

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the new system marks a significant step towards improving patient experience and transparency in hospital hygiene. “Our priority is to ensure every patient feels safe and cared for. The seven-colour bedsheet system is a small but significant step toward building greater trust, transparency, and hygiene in our hospitals,” he stated.

Under the new protocol, hospitals will use a different bedsheet colour for each day of the week, Monday: white, Tuesday: pink, Wednesday: green, Thursday: purple, Friday: blue, Saturday: light grey, and Sunday: peach. Officials said this will allow both patients and medical staff to easily verify whether bed linen has been changed, offering a clear visual indicator of cleanliness.

The colour-coded system is also expected to strengthen compliance with the Kayakalp guidebook, which emphasises meticulous linen handling to prevent HAIs. The manual mandates separate collection and transport of soiled linen, washing in hot water with detergent, and maintaining adequate stocks for uninterrupted rotation. The Delhi Government has instructed all hospitals to ensure that sufficient quantities of each colour are available to avoid lapses in hygiene.

Officials said brighter ward colours improve patient mood and staff morale, while the seven-colour linen system boosts hygiene, efficiency and supports Delhi’s Kayakalp-driven cleanliness goals.