Delhi: Intermittent rain causes waterlogging, traffic

New Delhi: Sporadic rains lashed Delhi on Monday, leading to a drop in mercury and traffic snarls due to waterlogging in some parts of the city, officials said.

Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 12.9 mm of rain, Lodi Road 13.6 mm, Palam 10.5 mm, and Najafgarh 30 mm from 11.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, according to the IMD. The humidity level was 97 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Due to the downpour, traffic was affected on Rohtak Road on both carriageways from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi due to waterlogging at Mundka, according to the Delhi Police.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said traffic was affected on MB Road from Khanpur to Hamdard and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Vehicular movement was also hit near the Dwarka Sector 3/13 crossing and Dr Karnwal Marg because of fallen trees.

A Public Works Department official said they received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging. He said most of the complaints were resolved.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 56 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.