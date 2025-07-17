Delhi installs 17 welcome gates for Kanwar Yatra; 370+ camps arranged across Capital

New Delhi: In a significant effort to honour and support devotees of Lord Shiva during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi government has installed 17 elaborate welcome gates across the city. Inspired by the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, these gates are designed to greet kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) as they enter the national capital, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday.

During an inspection of the camp at the Apsara border in east Delhi, Mishra announced that this year’s arrangements mark a new milestone. “The scale of this year’s Kanwar Yatra preparations is historic. While 170 camps were set up last year, we have more than doubled the number to 374 this year,” he said. Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the initiative, Mishra added that 12 of the welcome gates have been named after the 12 Jyotirlingas, important shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. “These gates are not just decorative but are a symbol of our devotion. The remaining five gates are also themed around Lord Shiva,” he said.

To accommodate the large influx of devotees, the Delhi government has made comprehensive arrangements covering traffic control, drinking water supply, food distribution, sanitation, and on-site medical assistance.

“The government is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and respectful pilgrimage experience. People from all communities are coming together to welcome the kanwariyas, reflecting the spirit of unity and faith,” said Mishra.

He also announced that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with cabinet ministers, will be present to personally welcome the devotees on July 20.

To enhance safety measures, multiple agencies have been mobilised. “We’re using drones for surveillance, along with civil defence volunteers, Delhi Police, and paramilitary personnel to maintain security and manage crowds,” the minister said.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 11, will conclude on July 23. Pilgrims, known as kanwariyas, collect holy water from the Ganga and carry it across long distances to offer at Shiva temples, a practice marked by devotion and rigorous travel.