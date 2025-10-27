Delhi innovation challenge draws nationwide entries

New Delhi: Delhi’s Innovation Challenge, launched by the Environment Department to seek ideas for tackling air pollution, is drawing participation from across the country. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the last date for submissions has been extended to November 15 to allow more innovators to take part.

So far, 48 proposals have been received, 30 from Delhi-NCR and 18 from other states including Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. About 68 per cent of the ideas focus on cleaning Delhi’s air, while the remaining 32 per cent deal with vehicle-related pollution. The Challenge has now been listed on the national Manthan.GOV.IN portal to reach a wider audience. “We launched

the Innovation Challenge to find the best ideas from every corner of the country...,” said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.