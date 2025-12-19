Delhi inducts 100 e-buses, flags off inter-state route

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday expanded its electric bus network with the induction of 100 new electric buses into the DTC fleet, taking the total number of e-buses operating in the city to over 3,500. The move is aimed at strengthening clean mobility, easing traffic congestion and improving air quality in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the new fleet at ISBT Kashmere Gate and also flagged off a new inter-state electric bus service connecting Dhaula Kuan in Delhi with Dharuhera in Haryana. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, the CM said expanding and modernising public transport was critical to tackling pollution and traffic. “Public transport is the backbone of a clean and sustainable city. By expanding our electric bus network, we are reducing pollution, easing congestion and improving last-mile connectivity,” she said. Referring to the new Dhaula Kuan–Dharuhera route, she added, “This service will reduce dependence on private vehicles on high-traffic corridors and improve regional connectivity.”

The Chief Minister said the government had focused on reviving a neglected transport system over the past ten months. “Several inter-state routes that were suspended for years have been restored, and special bus services for universities have also been started,” she said.

Highlighting pollution-control measures, she said automated vehicle emission testing centres were being set up at Nand Nagri, Tehkhand and Burari to streamline Pollution Under Control certification. “We are also launching the Pink Card facility for women soon to ensure seamless travel, and extending financial support for Phase IV of the Delhi Metro,” she said. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was committed to providing “clean, reliable and affordable” public transport. “The fully electric Dhaula Kuan–Dharuhera service will benefit office-goers, students and industrial workers commuting to the Gurugram–Manesar belt,” he said, adding that reduced dependence on private vehicles would help cut congestion and vehicular emissions.

The newly inducted low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking systems and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.