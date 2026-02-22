Delhi in full bloom as DDA plants two lakh tulips across city

New Delhi: In a significant push towards seasonal urban beautification, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has planted nearly two lakh tulips across public parks and green spaces, expanding access to spring blooms beyond the traditional confines of central Delhi.

The initiative, undertaken under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, marks a shift in the city’s floral landscape. Once largely associated with select avenues of Lutyens’ Delhi, tulips have now been introduced across multiple neighbourhood parks, making the seasonal attraction more widely accessible to residents.

According to officials, large-scale plantations have been carried out at prominent DDA-maintained sites including Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Rock Garden in Patel Nagar, parks in Rajinder Nagar and Janakpuri, Shalimar Bagh, and Smritivan in Narela, among others. The colourful blooms have been integrated into existing landscapes to enhance visual appeal and encourage greater public engagement with green spaces.

Horticulture experts involved in the exercise said the plantation drive required careful planning in terms of soil preparation, bulb selection and timing to ensure synchronised flowering during the spring season. The expansion reflects DDA’s broader strategy of distributing ornamental landscaping more equitably across the city.

Tulip plants are also being made available for purchase at designated DDA nurseries, allowing residents to cultivate the flowers at home.

