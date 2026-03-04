Delhi in full bloom as CM Rekha Gupta unveils Flower Festival ‘26

New Delhi: In a vibrant celebration of spring and civic pride, Delhi’s iconic Central Park in Connaught Place was transformed into a breathtaking floral panorama as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the four-day Flower Festival 2026 on Tuesday. Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council, the festival brings together more than 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties, turning the heart of the national capital into a fragrant showcase of colour, creativity and urban greenery.

Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council at Central Park, Connaught Place, the festival features over 15,500 potted plants spanning 48 varieties, displayed across 18 themed sections. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal were also present at the inauguration.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “As the national capital, it is our collective responsibility to make Delhi cleaner, greener and more attractive.” Highlighting the presence of tulips in the capital, she remarked, “Earlier, people travelled to Kashmir to witness tulips, but today residents can enjoy vibrant tulips and a wide variety of flowers within Delhi itself.” Calling it a “Selfie Festival”, she noted that the event has emerged as a major attraction for citizens.

The Chief Minister observed that the festival, held during the month of Phalguna, has “filled the capital with colour and fragrance.” She praised the gardeners and officials of NDMC’s Horticulture Department for their tireless efforts in transforming the venue. “With sustained efforts, the entire city can be adorned with flowers,” she said, urging other departments to draw inspiration from such initiatives.

Seasonal blooms such as dahlias, petunias, pansies, salvias and marigolds are among the key attractions.

The exhibition also showcases tray gardens, landscape gardens, terrariums, large hanging baskets, Eastern and Western floral arrangements including Ikebana, and floral figures shaped like animals and birds.

Specially designed pyramid, heart-shaped, conical and cylindrical floral structures have been developed as selfie points, along with colourful floral boards.

The festival will remain open to the public from March 3 to March 6 with free entry. Visitors can also explore stalls offering nursery plants, bonsai, cacti, succulents, herbal plants, hydroponic systems, gardening tools, seeds, pots, fertilisers and decorative materials for sale.