Delhi: Impact Makers Conclave Set for Oct 22

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, the Live Impact Makers Conclave is set to take place on October 22, focusing on individuals making significant contributions across various sectors in India. This event, set to be a pivotal gathering, will be graced by Atishi Singh, the Chief Minister of Delhi, as the Guest of Honour.



The conclave aims to unite leaders and innovators from various industries. Participants will engage in discussions on the challenges and opportunities within their fields, sharing ideas and best practices to drive change. Attendees can expect insights from industry pioneers on their transformative efforts. The Impact Makers Conclave will showcase practical solutions and initiatives that have delivered measurable results, promoting dialogue on broader adoption of these practices.