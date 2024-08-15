Delhi hotel faces FIR for security lapse

NEW DELHI: In a breach of security protocols just ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a hotel in Mahipalpur for failing to maintain essential security equipment at its entrance.



The incident occurred at Hotel Delhi Airport, located in A Block, Mahipalpur, where authorities found that the entrance gate lacked a functioning Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD). This critical oversight was discovered by Beat Head Constable Gaurav, who was conducting routine inspections of safety measures in hotels across the area.

According to officials, the absence of the DFMD machine is a serious concern, especially during a period of heightened security across the capital. “We have filed an FIR against the hotel management under Section 223(A) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS 2023) for neglecting this crucial

security measure,” the official stated.

The hotel’s security in-charge, Satyender Singh, explained that the DFMD machine had been removed for repairs, which led to its absence at the entrance. However, this explanation did not satisfy the authorities, leading to the registration of the FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station.

As Independence Day approaches, security measures across Delhi have been intensified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort, with extensive security arrangements

in place. The Delhi Police have deployed additional personnel and bomb disposal units around the Red Fort, and advanced security technologies, to ensure the safety

of the event. Delhi Police has insured fool-proof security with over 10,000 cops and 3,000 traffic personnel deployed. All borders will be sealed for commercial and heavy vehicles from Wednesday.