Delhi hosts Startup Yuva Fest

New Delhi: Delhi took a major step towards strengthening its startup ecosystem on Wednesday with the inauguration of the ‘Campus to Market – Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026’, attended by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The event, organised by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), brought together students, startup founders, mentors and investors from across the Capital.

Inaugurating the festival at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Chaudhary said India’s demographic advantage can translate into real growth only if young people are equipped with practical skills. “India today needs competence, not just qualifications. Degrees alone are no longer enough; what matters is capability and real-world exposure,” he said, stressing the need for experiential and skill-based education under the National Education Policy. The Union Minister interacted with student innovators and reviewed prototypes and business models showcased at the exhibition. He noted that traditional education systems often left out students who did not fit conventional academic frameworks, adding that “the mindset is now changing towards recognising skills, talent and innovation.” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the character of India’s youth is rapidly evolving. “Today’s youth is no longer just a job seeker, but a job creator,” she said.