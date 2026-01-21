Delhi hosts Northeast statehood celebrations

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday organised a celebration of the statehood Days of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura at the Delhi Secretariat, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.



The event was held as part of an initiative announced in February 2025, under which the Delhi government decided to commemorate the statehood days of various Indian states with dignity and cultural pride.

Addressing the gathering, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that states like Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura represent the essence of India’s cultural diversity. He said that their folk traditions and artistic practices contribute significantly to strengthening national unity.