Delhi hosts first ‘Skill Connect 2026’ conclave

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday organised the first Industry–Academia Conclave under “Skill Connect 2026” at CM Shri School, Raj Niwas Marg, aimed at strengthening ties between education and industry while enhancing students’ employability skills.



Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the event as chief guest, where he visited student exhibition stalls and appreciated their innovation and confidence. The conclave brought together industry experts, academicians, policymakers, and training institutions to discuss skill development and workforce readiness.

Addressing the gathering, Sood emphasized the government’s focus on equipping youth with relevant skills for a changing economy. “Through the ‘Skill Connect 2026’ Conclave, the Delhi Government is committed to providing youth with modern and relevant skills, enabling them to become self-reliant in a rapidly evolving economy and contribute actively to the nation’s development,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the minister noted that over 30,000 internship opportunities have been facilitated through more than 2,000 employers. He also launched the ‘Internship Gear for Students’ and ‘Internship Saathi’ booklets to streamline and strengthen internship programs.

Sood underlined the need to move beyond traditional education models.