Delhi hosts first ‘Global Wildlife Fair 2025’ to boost eco-tourism

New Delhi: Delhi took a major step towards becoming a global hub for eco-tourism and wildlife conservation as the city hosted the first-ever ‘Global Wildlife Fair 2025’ at the Constitution Club of India. The three-day event, being held from October 10 to 12, has been organized by the Delhi Tourism Department and inaugurated by the Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism, Kapil Mishra.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Kapil Mishra lauded the organizers for hosting such a significant event in the national capital for the first time. He announced that the Delhi government plans to make the Global Wildlife Fair an annual event to showcase the city’s ecological diversity and to encourage sustainable tourism practices.

The Minister said that Delhi, despite being an urban metropolis, is home to a remarkable range of flora and fauna, including numerous bird and animal species spread across biodiversity parks, the Yamuna floodplains, and the Ridge area. However, he added that these natural assets have been ignored by successive governments over the past few decades.

“In the name of tourism, the focus has always been limited to heritage sites like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. But Delhi’s real potential lies in its biodiversity and natural spaces, which we are now determined to revive,” Mishra said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Mishra announced that the Delhi government will soon start weekly nature walks, awareness drives, and interactive eco-tourism programs to promote public participation. These initiatives will be supported with necessary financial and logistical assistance from the government. He also emphasized the need for a collective roadmap to position Delhi as a leading eco-tourism destination within the next few years. “With a structured plan and the active involvement of nature enthusiasts and citizens, Delhi can emerge as a global center for eco-tourism,” the Minister added.

Aligning the vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader emphasis on environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, Kapil Mishra expressed confidence that Delhi will set an example for other cities in integrating development with ecological preservation.