Delhi hosts 38th AAHAR Int’l Food and Hospitality Fair at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: The 38th iteration of AAHAR, the esteemed International Food and Hospitality Fair, commenced on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and backed by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and other leading industry bodies, the event pledges to unveil fresh trends, technologies, and export potential opportunities in the food and hospitality sectors.



With a legacy spanning 37 years, AAHAR has evolved into a premier platform for global vendors and sourcing professionals. According to organisers, the show has witnessed significant growth, offering not only business opportunities but also avenues for technological innovation, skill enhancement, and collaborations.

In an effort to nurture startup growth, a special 50 per cent discount on participation fee is being offered to them.

A representative from the organizing committee noted, “This year’s exhibition space has expanded to 1,10,000 square meters, attracting 1,600 participants, including companies from 12 countries”. Notably, emerging sectors like ‘Plant Based Foods’ will also be featured, further enhancing the event’s appeal.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products across various categories, including confectionery, bakery items, spices, organic and processed foods, culinary arts, hospitality equipment, and more.