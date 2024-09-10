‘Delhi hospital keeping newborn twins from parents, demanding extra money’

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that a private hospital in Delhi is not handing over newborn twins delivered by it and is demanding more money for it. A complaint has been lodged with the Delhi Police in the matter, Singh said. Appollo Cradle, in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, denied the allegations, saying the parents have remained “unresponsive” despite its best efforts to resolve the situation.

According to the complaint shared by the AAP leader on X, the babies -- a boy and a girl -- have been in the hospital for nearly 50 days after the mother was discharged on July 20.

In a statement, Apollo Cradle said, “When the babies were ready for discharge on August 31, the parents refused to cooperate and exhibited disruptive behaviour. Despite our ongoing efforts to resolve the situation, the parents have been unresponsive.”

The children’s hospital added that the parents were clearly informed that their babies were would be ready for discharge on August 31.

Sharing the father’s complaint to the police on X, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, said that the hospital was demanding more money and keeping the child “hostage”.

“Apollo Cradle Moti Nagar has kept the two newborn children of Pankaj Mishra, who works as a guard, hostage. The children are in the hospital without their parents. After depositing Rs 5.81 lakh, the hospital is demanding another Rs 14 lakh. This is illegal and inhuman. A complaint has been made to Delhi Police. Delhi Police should rescue their children from the hospital,” Singh posted in Hindi.

In the letter, Pankaj Mishra — the father — has alleged that the hospital had initially quoted a smaller price for the entire procedure but after delivery, the hospital is demanding additional payment.

Pankaj said his wife, Anita Mishra, had to be admitted to Apollo Cradle on June 27 on an urgent basis when her health deteriorated abruptly and they could not find any other hospital with NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) facility.