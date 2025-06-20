Delhi Home minister reviews preps ahead of Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi: Delhi Home minister Ashish Sood on Thursday held a meeting to review preparations for the Kanwar Yatra that begins next month.

Following the meeting, Sood said the government was committed to ensuring that the devotees could pursue their faith without inconveniencing the people of Delhi. “The meeting was held with representatives of fire services department, police, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, power department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It was discussed that Kanwar Yatris should be able to proceed smoothly and the people of Delhi should also not be left inconvenienced,” he told reporters.

Sood said this will be the government’s first big event after coming to power. When asked about the expected number of kanwar yatris, he said that police will coordinate with the neighbouring states to get the figures.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced that issues faced by the Kanwar committees will be solved through a single-window system. She had stressed that the government will take care of all the facilities for the “Shiv bhakts”.

The Kanwar Yatra is one of the most significant religious traditions of North India where millions of devotees collect the holy water of Ganga from Haridwar, Gangotri and other sacred places to offer at the Shiva temples in the Hindi month of Saavan. Every year, thousands of kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states.