Delhi hits the road to fight dust

New Delhi: In a decisive move to tackle Delhi’s worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an intensive citywide road-cleaning campaign aimed at reducing dust and pollution from the Capital’s streets. Under this “Mega Clean-Up Mission,” 200 maintenance vans have been deployed across all Public Works Department (PWD) roads to remove debris, fill potholes, and improve overall road conditions.

The large-scale operation, covering nearly 1,400 kilometres of PWD roads, is part of the government’s broader strategy to curb air pollution through better infrastructure maintenance and strict accountability. “Strict guidelines have been laid down for the campaign, with individual accountability fixed for each officer,” CM Rekha Gupta said, adding that “no laxity will be tolerated in the government’s pollution control efforts.”

Each maintenance van has been assigned to clean at least 200 metres of road daily, with direct supervision by Junior Engineers (JEs) and Assistant Engineers (AEs). The Chief Minister emphasised that every aspect of road upkeep, from clearing Right of Way (RoW) areas to cleaning kerb channels and bell mouths, is being carried out in a coordinated manner.

“We are fully committed to pollution control and will not tolerate any negligence,” Gupta said. She added that coordinated efforts are underway across departments to monitor polluting industrial units and vehicles, while teams are addressing identified pollution ‘hot spots’.

The campaign also involves collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prevent illegal dumping and ensure long-term cleanliness. Weekly progress reviews are being held by senior officials to track the speed and efficiency of the operation.

To complement the cleaning drive, 60 additional vans from the Horticulture Department have been deployed for pruning and trimming trees along major roads. “The upkeep of trees along PWD roads is being prioritised,” the Chief Minister said, noting that these efforts will also help control roadside dust. Gupta has directed that all major works be completed within 45 days, warning that strict action will follow against any officer who fails to meet targets. “By cleaning and managing dust and debris on roads, we aim to bring about a significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality,” she stated.

The CM concluded that this initiative marks a crucial step in the government’s ongoing mission to make Delhi cleaner and healthier, assuring that regular maintenance will continue after the drive to sustain the results.