Delhi health min orders urgent upgrade of GTB Hosp’s ICU and Emergency Ward

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday reviewed infrastructure works at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and directed officials to expedite key upgrades, including the operationalisation of 14 new ICU beds and modernisation of the Emergency Ward.

He instructed hospital authorities to make the ICU beds functional promptly and replace a defunct lift to avoid inconvenience to patients and staff. Singh also ordered the Emergency Ward to be equipped with ventilator-based monitoring systems and essential life-support equipment. Highlighting safety concerns, he directed that all exposed electrical wires in patient areas be secured. Given GTB Hospital’s high patient load, he called for a crowd-management plan, with clear signage and defined patient-flow lanes

to reduce confusion.