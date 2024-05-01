Delhi HC to review DCPCR vacancy as PIL highlights child rights concerns

New Delhi: In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the National Child Development Council, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice seeking a prompt resolution to the prolonged vacancy in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).



The PIL highlights the detrimental impact of the vacant positions on the commission’s functionality since the tenure of the former Chairperson, Anurag Kundu, concluded on July 2 last year.

Advocate Robin Raju, representing the petitioner Council, emphasised that the prolonged vacancy violates clause 8(2) of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, which mandates filling vacancies within 90 days of occurrence.

Despite a proposal for inviting applications being submitted on August 1 last year, further progress was hindered due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), delaying the issuance of advertisements.

However, an interim arrangement by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been made to address the current vacancy.

The petitioner Council’s representation to the Delhi Government on February 9 urging the appointment of a new DCPCR Chairperson received no response.

The PIL underscores the crucial role of DCPCR as a statutory watchdog for child rights, emphasising its function in monitoring, reviewing safeguards, investigating violations, and advising on policy formulation.

It further highlights concerns regarding the commission’s website indicating a lack of both a Chairperson and members, exacerbating the urgency for appointments.

Referring to various news reports by some publications, the plea draws attention to the widespread awareness of the vacant position and its implications.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, scheduled the next hearing for July 16, signalling a continued judicial oversight of the matter.

The PIL has been filed through Advocates Robin Raju, Alpha Phiris Dayal, and Aanchal Bumb, who are committed to advocating for the expeditious appointment of DCPCR officials to ensure the protection and promotion of child rights in Delhi.