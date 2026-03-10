Delhi HC stays adverse observations on CBI in excise case linked to Kejriwal and Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed adverse observations made by a trial court against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and its investigating officer in the Delhi excise policy case while hearing a revision petition filed by the agency challenging the discharge of all accused, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also directed the trial court to postpone proceedings in the related money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) until the High Court decides the CBI’s plea. “I will pass an order of stay with regard to whatever remarks and statements are made against the investigating agency and officer. I will ask the trial court to postpone the hearing of the PMLA case to a date after the hearing before this court,” the judge said while issuing notice to the accused and seeking their responses.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that the agency was not seeking a stay on the discharge of the accused for now but wanted assurance that the trial court’s verdict would not affect the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) parallel probe.

“This is one of the biggest scams in the history of the capital of this nation and in my opinion a national shame,” Mehta argued. He added that the investigation had established the alleged conspiracy and that “meticulous scientific investigation demonstrates that the money went to Goa to fund the elections

for the party.”

The case stems from a 2022 FIR registered by the CBI following a complaint by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena alleging that the 2021–22 Delhi excise policy was manipulated to favour certain liquor traders.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood launched a sharp attack on the AAP leadership. “AAP’s claim of being ‘Kattar Imaandar’ is being exposed,” he said, adding that the High Court’s decision to stay remarks against the investigating agency shows that “the path for investigating a major case of corruption involving public money in Delhi has now opened.”

Sood also alleged attempts to destroy evidence in the case. “If the liquor policy was correct, why were a large number of mobile phones and SIM cards destroyed?” he asked, claiming that “170 mobile phones and 43 SIM cards were destroyed to erase evidence related to the liquor policy case.” Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, he said it pointed to “a potential loss of around Rs.2,202.68 crore to the government.”

He alleged government revenue fell under the new policy, claiming earnings per bottle dropped sharply while retailers’ margins rose. However, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the trial court’s discharge order remains unchanged, calling the case “fake and fabricated.”