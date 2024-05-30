Delhi HC seeks JMI’s stand on Eqbal Hussain’s appeal

NEW DELHI:The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on a plea by professor Eqbal Hussain challenging a single judge’s order quashing his appointment as the pro vice chancellor and

subsequently as officiating vice chancellor of the university.

A bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to JMI on Hussain’s appeal against the single judge’s decision and listed the matter for further hearing on August 12.

“Respondent is at liberty to file counter affidavit, if necessary,” the

court said.

A single judge bench of the high court had on May 22, while dealing with petitions by Md. Shami Ahmad Ansari and others, quashed the appointment of Hussain as the pro vice chancellor and subsequently as

the officiating VC of Jamia, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute.

Hours after the order, the university appointed Prof. Mohammad Shakeel as the officiating VC.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the court to grant him interim relief in the matter.

The bench, also including Justice Tara V Ganju, declined to issue any such order in the appeal, stating, “We’re not going to infringe on the working of a person who is already in office.”

A single judge had previously directed that a new appointment to the post of officiating Vice-Chancellor (VC) be made within one week and had asked the ‘Visitor’, the President of India, to initiate the process of appointing a regular VC in the meantime.

Hussain filed a petition against Prof. Shakeel’s appointment as VC, arguing it goes against the court’s order.

On Tuesday, JMI’s representatives informed the court that the Visitor’s nominees participated in Shakeel’s appointment, under Visitor’s consideration.

On September 14, 2023, Prof. Najma Akhtar appointed Hussain as Pro VC.

After Akhtar’s retirement on November 12, 2023, Hussain assumed the role of officiating VC.