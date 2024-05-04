Delhi HC seeks info from forest officer on tree felling sanctions

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has directed the Forest department secretary to furnish a slew of information, including permissions granted by the tree officer to the DMRC, NHAI, and the PWD, for felling of trees and removal of encroachments from forest areas in two years.

The high court also asked the officer to give particulars and details of notified reserved forests, notified protected forests (except parks or orchards), notified protected areas, notified open forests and notified biodiversity parks in the national capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora also asked for details on encroachments removed from forest areas from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.

“The Secretary, Department of Forest, is directed to supply following information to this court: permissions granted by the tree officer to the authorities - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)/Public Works Department (PWD)/National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) (and other authorities) -- for felling of trees between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024. Number of trees felled by each,” the bench said in its order.

“Number of trees planted by way of compensatory afforestation or otherwise. Number of trees planted in open forest, value of timber sold and accounted for and where have the proceeds been deposited,” it added.

The high court directed that the information be furnished within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs on poor ambient air quality in Delhi, an

issue which it has also taken up on its own (suo motu) and appointed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it in the matter.

Senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted that the data on afforestation was not being provided by the

authorities and urged the court to issue necessary directions.