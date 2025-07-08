Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on AAP’s plea over rent demand for party office

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a plea filed by AAP against the cancellation of its office allotment at Vithalbhai Patel House and subsequent rent demands.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice and listed the matter for July 22. AAP argued the cancellation was ex parte and not conveyed until January 17.

The party vacated the premises on April 30 but later received rent demands exceeding Rs 8 lakh. The Centre assured the court that no coercive steps would be taken until the next hearing.