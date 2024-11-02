Delhi HC rules lack of criminal intent in college suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court quashed a trial court order summoning the former principal of B R Ambedkar College and a senior assistant for abetting a staffer’s suicide, citing a lack of

criminal intent.

Justice Amit Sharma noted that while decisions may be harsh, they do not equate to incitement under Section 306 of the IPC.

The court found no evidence linking the petitioners to the deceased post-termination and stated that complaints had been addressed by

various authorities.