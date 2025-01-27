Delhi HC refuses to direct ECI after plea seeks to cancel AAP registration

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to examine a plea seeking cancellation of AAP's registration, alleging it failed to disclose criminal antecedents of the party and its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. The petitioner urged a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to direct the Election Commission of India to cancel the party's registration arguing not disclosing antecedents was in violation of Supreme Court's directions.

The SC mandates publishing criminal antecedants by candidates and political parties, said the plea filed by one Ashwin Mudgal. His counsel said AAP was an accused in the liquor scam and it had failed to disclose being an accused in the case. The court however said the direction was by the Supreme Court and there was no provision to de-recognise a political party. The petitioner subsequently withdrew the petition with the liberty to move the Supreme Court.