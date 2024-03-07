Delhi HC orders SOP for felling trees for infra projects

: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered adoption of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) involving the forest department in planning infrastructure projects that require felling of trees, saying an attempt has be made to co-exist with nature. The permission for cutting trees has to be the last resort, it said.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said the SOP should also deal with the requirement of grant of permission before the launch of any private construction involving cutting of trees.

The court’s order came on a petition over permissions granted by tree officers for felling of trees without passing speaking orders. The court had said last year that no permission for felling of trees would be granted in the national capital.

“Since the issue involves felling of trees for infrastructure projects and also for construction of individual houses, it is felt that an SOP be planned by the respondent (Delhi government authorities) in consultation with (certain lawyers),” stated the court.

“We are just trying to see if we can co exist with nature,” the court said.

During the hearing, Justice Singh told the Delhi government counsel that the SOP should mandate a visit by the official concerned to the site of an individual construction for examining if the trees can be saved before sanction for felling them is granted.

The court said for infrastructure projects, the forest department will be involved in the planning to suggest if the trees can be saved.

“With consent of the parties, it is directed that Mr (Aditya) Prasad (petitioner’s counsel) along with amicus curiae and the responsible officer including the counsel for the respondent will draft an SOP with regard to (a) prior permission for construction in Delhi which will involve cutting of trees, and (b) for every infrastructure project, the department of forest will be involved in the planning stage so that every possible effort is made for saving the tree and only if it is inevitable, the permission for felling of tree as a last resort would be given,” the court stated.

The court also asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file an affidavit stating its stand on the alleged cutting of trees on the Southern Ridge for widening a road near the South Asian University (SAU). The DDA counsel said it has felled no tree for the project.

The counsel for the petitioner had earlier said that following a notification issued by the Delhi government allowing removal of 422 trees for an approach road to SAU, several trees have been cut down. The matter would be heard next on March 18.