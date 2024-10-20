Delhi HC orders inspection of toilets in district courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered inspection of washroom facilities in all the district courts here on the aspects of hygiene, functionality and safety, saying access to clean and secure toilets is a basic necessity especially for women.

The high court directed the Principal District and Sessions judges of all district courts in the city to take cognisance of the matter to ensure that inspections of all washroom facilities, both for men and women, are carried out within their respective jurisdictions.

It also directed the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to take corrective measures to ensure that all male and female washroom facilities are restored to a functional and sanitary condition in the district courts.

“This court reiterates that access to clean, functional and secure washroom facilities is a basic necessity, especially for women members of the bar. The safety, privacy, and health of female lawyers must be safeguarded, and the respondents are expected to treat this matter with the seriousness it warrants. The PWD and other civic agencies shall extend full cooperation and coordinate with other stakeholders to ensure compliance of this order,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

These inspections should focus on the functionality, hygiene and safety of the washroom facilities and a compliance report indicating any necessary repairs or improvements should be filed before the court within two weeks.

The high court was hearing a petition by a practicing woman lawyer highlighting the deplorable and unhygienic conditions of the washroom facilities in the lawyers chamber block in Saket district court here, particularly those meant for women lawyers. The court perused the photographs placed by the lawyer and said they depict an alarming state of neglect.

The petitioner had also given a representation to the authorities concerned, highlighting critical issues including non-functional toilet seats.