Delhi HC orders Centre to decide on AAP Office space request in six weeks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the AAP is entitled to space for a party office here like other national political parties and asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue within six weeks.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that national political parties have the right to one housing unit from the general pool in Delhi for office use on payment of licence fee until they have acquired land for constructing their own.

“Pressure” or non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request, the judge said.

“The fact that there is a huge pressure cannot be the only reason for the Respondents to deny the Petitioner (AAP) its right to be allotted an accommodation from the GPRA for setting up its party office,” the court said in its order.

“The Respondents are directed to consider the request of the Petitioner within six weeks from today and take a decision by passing a detailed order as to why even one housing unit from the GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) cannot be allotted to the Petitioner when all other political parties have been allotted similar accommodation from the GPRA.

“Let a detailed order deciding the request of the Petitioner be provided to the Petitioner,” it ordered.

If the AAP’s representation is rejected by the Centre, the party can take appropriate steps under law, the judge added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought office space from the Centre, citing its recognition as a national party. Last year, it filed two petitions: one for land in the national capital to construct offices and another for a temporary housing unit.

The land petition is still pending in the high court. With AAP needing to vacate its Rouse Avenue office by June 15, the party’s counsel requested a temporary unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, currently occupied by a Delhi government minister.

Justice Prasad ruled that AAP cannot claim the DDU Marg property, as it belongs to the Delhi government and must be handed to the Land and Development Office (L&DO).

However, he acknowledged AAP’s status as a national party and stated it is entitled to temporary government accommodation under the “Consolidated Instructions for Allotment of Government Accommodation from General Pool to National and State Level Political Parties.” The court noted that national parties have the right to one housing unit in Delhi for office use for three years, allowing time to acquire land and construct their offices.

AAP’s request for temporary housing, made last year, has not been rejected.

The Centre’s lawyer opposed the petition, citing an acute shortage of housing units and previous land offers to AAP in Saket, which were not accepted.

The court dismissed these arguments, stating they cannot be used to deny AAP temporary accommodation.

In March, the Supreme Court extended AAP’s stay at the Rouse Avenue office until June 15, as the land was allocated to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. If the Centre rejects AAP’s representation, the party can pursue legal action.