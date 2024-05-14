Delhi HC mandates halting of Central Ridge degradation

NEW DELHI: Calling the Central Ridge the national capital’s “green heritage”, the Delhi High Court has said it cannot be allowed to degenerate when the city is already grappling with rising pollution levels that have attained “dangerous proportions.”

The court took a “serious view” of the Central Ridge being used as a garbage dumping ground as well as the felling of trees and removal of the shrubs there, and sought an explanation from the forest department on these lapses.

The court, while hearing a case concerning the well-being of the ridge, directed forest department and other local authorities to ensure that no dumping of garbage or any other waste material is carried out in the Central Ridge.

It also ordered that no further felling of trees or removal of shrubs and other bushes will be allowed in the area without its permission.

The court, in an order passed on May 6, noted that certain photographs showed large scale dumping of garbage in the Central Ridge as well as presence of black soil, indicating that the area was burnt down which led to trees and shrubs being destroyed.

The Central Ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky and forested area. It has been divided into four zones — south, south-central, central and north — due to administrative reasons. These four zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

“The Central Ridge cannot be allowed to be degenerated in this manner by felling of trees and removal of the shrubs, when the city is already grappling with the pressing issue of rising pollution levels, which have attained dangerous proportions. Further, it is also appalling to note that the Central Ridge, which is our green heritage, is being used as a dumping ground of garbage and other waste materials,” stated the court.

Justice Mini Pushkarna expressed grave concern over the matter, emphasising the significance of the Central Ridge in maintaining the city’s environmental balance, “which is already facing serious concerns on account of severe pollution.”

The court ordered the Forest Department to explain the lapses leading to tree felling and waste dumping in the Central Ridge. Authorities have been instructed to submit an action taken report within two weeks.

Despite previous assurances by forest officials, evidence presented to the court revealed ongoing deforestation and waste accumulation in the area. The bench further summoned the DCF (West Division) for a video conference on May 24.