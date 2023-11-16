Delhi HC junks plea to reopen Roshanara Club

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking reopening of the century-old Roshanara Club which was sealed by the Delhi Development Authority in September this year, noting that it has already directed the authority to devise a scheme to run it.

In an order passed on November 9, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the Supreme court has also refused to restore the possession with the earlier management and the issue of running the club was already pending before the high court.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by some members of the club to declare the sealing of the premises on September 29 as unconstitutional and in violation of fundamental and statutory rights of the club, its members and employees.

“In the considered opinion of this Court, as this Court is already dealing with the issue of running the club and the writ petition is also pending on the subject, no interim order can be granted in the present writ petition,” the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

“Before the Hon’ble Supreme Court also a prayer was made to restore the possession to the Roshanara Club and the relief was not granted in the matter. Now, a petition has been filed by certain persons who are members of the club. In view thereof, CM APPL. 58620/2023

(Seeking Opening the Premises) stands dismissed,” the court ordered.

Counsel for the DDA told the court that it is finalising the scheme for the smooth running of the club and the same shall be finalized at an early date.

The court directed that the matter be listed for hearing on December 7.

On September 29, DDA officials sealed the Roshanara Club and took over its possession.