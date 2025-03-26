Delhi HC issues notice to Parvesh, Atishi on pleas challenging their election

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued notice to PWD minister Parvesh Verma on a plea challenging his election from New Delhi constituency in the 2025 assembly polls. Justice Jasmeet Singh issued the notice and sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and 23 candidates, including AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who contested the elections from New Delhi. The plea was filed by a person who claimed that he was not allowed to file nomination to participate in the election process. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 27. In the plea, petitioner Vishvanath Agarwal has sought a direction to declare the election to the New Delhi constituency null and void. He also sought to direct the ECI, which was represented by advocate Ankit Agarwal, to conduct fresh elections on the seat. The petitioner claimed that despite being present in the returning officer's office before 3 pm on January 17 with all the requisite documents, he was not allowed to submit his nomination form, necessary to participate in the elections. Verma, who got 30,088 votes in the election, defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his closest rival in the fray, by a margin of 4,089 votes. Dikshit also contested the polls from the same seat. The Delhi Assembly polls were held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8.

The Delhi High Court also issued notice to AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi on a plea challenging her election on grounds of alleged corrupt practices during the recent assembly polls here. Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Delhi Police and the returning officer of Kalkaji assembly constituency, from where Atishi won the election. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 30. During the hearing, the counsel for the Election Commission of India and the returning officer raised objections on being impleaded as parties in the petition. The plea by Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana challenged the election of Atishi, claiming that she and her election agents used corrupt practices during the polls. The petition, filed through advocate T Singhdev, sought to declare the election null and void. Atishi won from the Kalkaji seat defeating her BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. The petitioners are the residents of Kalkaji area. Voting for the election was held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8.