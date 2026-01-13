Delhi HC hears Mewar inheritance dispute after Apex Court’s transfer

New Delhi:The long-running property dispute between members of the erstwhile Mewar royal family of Udaipur came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday, following a Supreme Court order transferring all related cases to the national capital for a consolidated hearing.

Justice Subramonium Prasad briefly heard the testamentary matters filed by siblings Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar against each other. During the proceedings, the court directed the counsel appearing for Lakshyaraj Singh to file a fresh memo of parties in accordance with the Delhi High Court Rules. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 20.

The legal battle revolves around the inheritance and control of properties belonging to their late father, Arvind Singh Mewar, a prominent member of the former royal family of Mewar. The dispute centres on the validity and interpretation of Arvind Singh Mewar’s will and the rights of the legal heirs over his estate.

According to case records, Arvind Singh Mewar executed a will in February 2025, in which he reportedly named his son, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, as the sole heir to his self-acquired properties. Following his death, Lakshyaraj Singh approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking letters of administration on the basis of the said will.

Padmaja Kumari Parmar, however, challenged the validity of the will before the Bombay High Court, contesting her brother’s claim over the estate. With proceedings pending simultaneously before multiple courts, both sides later approached the Supreme Court through transfer petitions.

In December 2025, the Supreme Court transferred all Mewar property dispute cases to the Delhi High Court, which will hear them together. The next hearing is scheduled later this month.